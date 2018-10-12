No. 20 Missouri baseball blasts Ole Miss

COLUMBIA - The Tigers came out swinging as they defeated the Ole Miss Rebels by a score of 18-1.

Missouri's 18 runs mark the most runs scored by the Tigers since Mar. 24, 2012 against North Dakota when the team put up 21 runs. This also is the largest run total ever by Missouri in SEC play.

With the win, Missouri improves to 28-19 and 14-9 in the SEC.

Offensively, the Tigers totalled 16 hits including three from Ryan Howard. Howard, Josh Lester and Trey Harris combined for a season-high 10 RBI's. The Tigers notched a combined 13 runs in the fifth and sixth inning including a total of eight in the sixth.

On the hill, Tanner Houck pitched one of his best outings thus far as he went six scoreless innings allowing just four hits and notching eight strike outs.

In the first inning, Jake Ring scored thanks to a sacrifice fly by Josh Lester. Harris added a pair of RBI's with a two-run home run making it 3-0 Tigers after the first inning.

Missouri added another run in the second inning to make it 4-0, but began to pull away later in the fifth inning. Jake Ivory got the bats going in the fifth inning with a solo shot to left field before Peel later scored after a single by Ring and then a fielding error. Howard added to his impressive day with an RBI single to score Ring on the play making it 7-0. Lester helped Howard round the bases with a two-run home run to right field making it 9-0 Missouri after five innings.

Despite a huge fifth inning for Missouri, the eighth saw even more offense. Howard tallied two more RBI's with a single up the middle to score Brett Bond and Brett Peel. Next at bat was Lester who doubled to center scoring Ring on the play to make it 12-0 Missouri.

With Howard on third base, Harris knocked home another run while advancing Lester to third base. Lester later scored thanks to a single to the right side by Zach Lavy making it 14-0 Tigers. Missouri would add another three runs in the inning with a three-run shot by Bond to make it 17-0.

The Tigers and Rebels both added a run later in the game to round out the impressive victory for the Tigers.

Missouri will head back to the diamond Sunday, May 3 to finish the series against Ole Miss at 1:05 p.m CT.