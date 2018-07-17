No. 20 Missouri Softball powers past No. 7 Washington

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - No. 20 Missouri Softball gave up five runs in the first, but scored the next nine to upset No. 7 Washington Friday.

Missouri (7-3) was slow to open the game as an error from freshman SS Braxton Burnside allowed the Huskies to extend the inning. They capitalized, pushing across five in the frame capped by a three-run home run from C Morganne Flores.

The Tigers countered in the bottom half of the first, knocking Huskies starting pitcher Taran Alvelo out of the game before she recorded an out. Senior C Kirsten Mack hit a two-run home run and Burnside redeemed her mistake in the top half of the inning with a solo home run in the bottom half.

Burnside wasn't finished hitting, as she would hit another homer in the third with a runner on to tie the game at five.

The Tigers took a six-to-five lead in the sixth inning on a RBI single from freshman OF Cayla Kessinger. The game would then be broken open when senior Natalie Fleming hit a three-run home run to make the Mizzou lead to four.

Mizzou starting pitcher Madi Norman settled in after the rough first inning. She pitched a complete game, striking out 12 in the victory. She allowed five runs, but only one was earned.

Mizzou will play a doubleheader Saturday against Nebraska and UC Santa Barbara.