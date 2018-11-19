No. 21 Missouri Beats Miami of Ohio in Hot Home Opener

COLUMBIA (AP) -- James Franklin ran for one touchdown and passed for the clinching score in his first career start, helping No. 21 Missouri open with a 17-6 victory over stubborn Miami of Ohio on Saturday.

E.J. Gaines had an end zone interception for the Tigers, who whipped the RedHawks by 38 points in their final pre-Big 12 tuneup last season but had their struggles on both sides of the ball in 90-degree heat.

Three of the first four possessions ended quickly with punts for an offense that averaged 30 points ast season, and Miami of Ohio moved the ball with some success.

Miami of Ohio recovered from a 51-13 spanking at Missouri last fall to win the Mid-American Conference and entered the opener under new coach Don Treadwell, the former Michigan State offensive coordinator, with a six-game winning streak.