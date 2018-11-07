No. 21 Missouri Welcomes DT Richardson

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- Sheldon Richardson waited a long time to begin his career at Missouri. He can wait a little longer to trot onto the field with the starting lineup.

The former blue chip recruit is a second-stringer at defensive tackle for Saturday's opener against Miami of Ohio. He doesn't seem to mind.

Dominique Hamilton and Terrell Ressonno are returning starters on a unit that ranked sixth in the nation in scoring defense at 16 points per game.

Richardson missed the first eight practices waiting for the NCAA to clear him academically. Then he sprained his left ankle in a recent scrimmage. He'll likely end up in a rotation.