No. 21 Mizzou softball blown out by Nebraska
COLUMBIA - After a 7-1 victory over Nebraska on Saturday, Mizzou looked to beat them for the second-straight game, but blew up in a 10-2 loss on Sunday.
The Tigers fell behind early after a lead-off home run from the Cornhuskers. Nebraska then added on three more to take a 4-0 lead in the third.
Mizzou cut the lead in half with a two-run homer in the bottom of the third, but that was all they would get.
The Cornhuskers piled on six more runs in the next two innings to end the game early as the Tigers lost 10-2.
With the loss, Mizzou falls to 14-6 on the season.
The Tigers will hope to take three of four in their tournament as they take on Wichita State.
