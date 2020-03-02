No. 21 Mizzou softball wins in walk-off fashion over Wichita State

COLUMBIA - It was the Cayla Kessinger show for Mizzou on Sunday as she went 4-4 with three RBIs and a walk-off single to propel the Tigers to a 5-4 win over Wichita State.

After a couple scoreless frames, the Tigers took a three-run lead thanks to back-to-back jacks from Kessinger and Hatti Moore in the bottom of the third. Brooke Wilmes added another with a homer of her own in the fourth to take a 4-0 lead.

The Shockers rallied for two-out RBIs in the top of the fifth and sixth to tie it up at four, but they were shut out from there.

Mizzou began the bottom of the seventh with a walk and a stolen base. Then Kessinger came up and ended it with a walk-off single to secure the 5-4 win over Wichita State.

With the win, the Tigers improve to 15-6 on the season.

Mizzou will host Kansas City on Wednesday at 4 P.M.