No. 21 South Carolina Rallies Past No. 5 Mizzou in OT

COLUMBIA (AP) - Connor Shaw came off the bench in the second half and threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns and Elliott Fry kicked the game-winning field goal to help No. 21 South Carolina stun No. 5 Missouri 27-24 in two overtimes Saturday night.

After missing the first half with a sprained left knee, Shaw entered the game in the third quarter and helped the Gamecocks score the final 17 points of regulation. He then threw a 15-yard touchdown pass on fourth down in the Gamecocks' first overtime to match the Tigers' Marcus Murphy's 1-yard scamper.

Fry then kicked a 40-yarder before Missouri's Andrew Baggett missed a 24-yard attempt off the left goal post.

South Carolina (6-2, 4-2 SEC) moves to within one game of the Tigers (7-1, 3-1) for the SEC East Division lead, with home games against Mississippi State and Florida remaining.