No. 23 Eagles Rally to Top Tigers

5 years 9 months 1 day ago Sunday, February 17 2013 Feb 17, 2013 Sunday, February 17, 2013 9:34:00 PM CST February 17, 2013 in Tiger Talk
Source: Shawn Davis

HATTIESBURG, MS - Sophomore Jace James turned in a great start for the Mizzou baseball team, but the bullpen couldn't hold his lead as the Tigers dropped the series finale to No. 23 Southern Miss, 6-1, on Sunday afternoon at Pete Taylor Park. Mizzou led 1-0 heading to the eighth inning and Southern Miss scored six times in the frame to put Mizzou away. James was sensational in his first career Tiger start as he went 5.0 innings, allowing no runs and just three hits and walking none with a strikeout. He threw 61 pitching in the outing.

Mizzou was limited to just three hits in the game while Southern Miss tallied nine in the win. In fact, since out-hitting Southern Miss in the season opener on Friday, Mizzou was limited to just nine hits over the final two games of the series. John Miles was tagged with the loss, his first of the season, while USM's Jay Myrick earned the win.

James, in his first career Division I start, breezed through the first inning on just six pitches, keeping Southern Miss off balance in the frame. Gavin Stark made a great play on a hard-hit ground ball for the third out to back James in the inning as well. Mizzou went again in order in the second and then James worked around an error by shortstop Josh Lester (Columbus, Ga.) and used a third-to-first pick-off move to get out of the second inning, sending it to the third at 0-0.

James pitched around some trouble in the fourth and fifth innings and then Mizzou got him in position to finish the game as the winner as Dane Opel drove in the first run of the game on a fielder's choice, scoring Sal Belfonte from third after he led off the inning with a double to deep left center. After allowing just three hits and now walks while striking out one, James was lifted in favor of Jake Walsh as he was in line for the win. James threw 61 pitches over the five innings as he was very efficient.

Walsh came on and issued a leadoff walk Dillon Day, but then retired the next two batters before allowing Day to advance to third after a sacrifice bunt and a steal. Walsh then walked Blake Brown but was able to retire Connor Barron after a great play by Stark at first to save the run, preserving the Tiger lead at 1-0 headed to the seventh.

Southern Miss got to Walsh a little bit in the eighth inning. After Walsh retired the first batter, he gave up a single and then a fielder's choice and a walk to put two men on for leadoff hitter Day. But Walsh got Day to ground in to a 4-3 out to send the game to the eighth inning.

After a scoreless top of the eighth, USM jumped all over Tiger reliever Miles as Isaac Rodriguez and Mason Robins led off the frame with back-to-back doubles to tie the game at 1-1. Robins was then sacrificed to third by Brown to put the go-ahead run 90 feet from home. Keaton Steele then came in to try and mop up the mess. He walked a pair of batters, the latter of which was intentional to load the bases for Austin Roussel, who ripped a single to center field, putting USM on top, 2-1. From there, the Eagles tacked on four more runs to go on top, 6-1, headed to the top of the ninth.

Mizzou will be back in action next weekend as it heads to Memphis for a three-game series.

 

More News

Grid
List

More patients signing up for memberships to go to the doctor
More patients signing up for memberships to go to the doctor
COLUMBIA - It's a similar idea to paying a monthly fee for Netflix or a membership to a gym, but... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 11:19:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Man sought after sexual assault, shooting in Catholic store
Man sought after sexual assault, shooting in Catholic store
BALLWIN, Mo. (AP) — Police in suburban St. Louis on Monday were searching for a gunman who went into a... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 8:03:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Gas prices plunge as holiday travels begin
Gas prices plunge as holiday travels begin
COLUMBIA - Gas prices in mid-Missouri have been on the decline the past month. According to AAA, Missouri had... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 6:25:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Camden County man killed after a three story fall
Camden County man killed after a three story fall
CAMDEN COUNTY - A man died when he fell off a three story condominium building. The man who died... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 6:20:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Endangered silver advisory issued for Callaway County man
Endangered silver advisory issued for Callaway County man
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol released an endangered silver advisory for a missing 74-year-old man. Jerry... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 5:47:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Callaway Chamber of Commerce opens Workforce Development Training Center
Callaway Chamber of Commerce opens Workforce Development Training Center
FULTON - Hopeful participants filled the Callaway Chamber of Commerce for the opening of the Workforce Development Training Center Monday.... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 4:43:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

PHOTO: Video shows men trying to tear down tree in downtown Columbia
PHOTO: Video shows men trying to tear down tree in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department is asking the community for help by releasing a photo of one of the suspects... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 3:00:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Board set to pick next top Missouri K-12 education official
Board set to pick next top Missouri K-12 education official
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The State Board of Education is set to pick Missouri's next top K-12 education official. ... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 2:53:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Group questions city manager and police chief in discussion about policing
Group questions city manager and police chief in discussion about policing
COLUMBIA - The group Race Matters, Friends voiced concerns about Columbia city manage Mike Matthes and Police Chief Ken Burton.... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 2:23:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Grand jury indicts Phelps County attorney on sex crimes
Grand jury indicts Phelps County attorney on sex crimes
PHELPS COUNTY - A grand jury indicted a St. James attorney with 18 counts involving sexual assaults of four different... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 2:07:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

City council could determine future of scooters Monday night
City council could determine future of scooters Monday night
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will vote Monday night on a proposed agreement between the city and two electric... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 1:26:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Kansas City Zoo mourns death of 55-year-old chimp
Kansas City Zoo mourns death of 55-year-old chimp
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Kansas City Zoo euthanized a 55-year-old chimpanzee because her health was failing. Blackie, who... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 12:24:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Probable cause statement released on Saturday night shooting
UPDATE: Probable cause statement released on Saturday night shooting
BOONE COUNTY - It was a "loud verbal argument" between Tiffany Fountain and a male that led to a shooting... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 11:53:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Democrats file suit challenging Whitaker appointment
Democrats file suit challenging Whitaker appointment
(CNN) -- Three Democratic senators on Monday filed a lawsuit challenging the appointment of acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, ratcheting... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 10:20:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Drury University wrestler shot, wounded in Phelps County hunting accident
Drury University wrestler shot, wounded in Phelps County hunting accident
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Freshman wrestler at Drury University was shot in the abdomen in a hunting accident over the... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 9:13:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

4 killed in head-on crash in Phelps County
4 killed in head-on crash in Phelps County
ROLLA (AP) — Authorities say four people have been killed in a head-on crash in Phelps County. The Missouri... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 8:12:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

UPDATE: One in custody after homicide in Camden County
UPDATE: One in custody after homicide in Camden County
CAMDENTON - Camden County Sheriff's deputies said a suspect is in custody in connection with a homicide early Monday morning.... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 7:32:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Missouri man charged with killing witness in 2017 killing
Missouri man charged with killing witness in 2017 killing
INDEPENDENCE (AP) — Authorities say a Missouri man who was free on bond while awaiting trial in a deadly September... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 7:05:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 33°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3am 28°
4am 27°
5am 26°
6am 26°