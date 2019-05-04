No. 24 Missouri Baseball drops five-game winning streak to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE - No. 24 Missouri Baseball broke its winning streak, falling short to No. 23 Tennessee.

The Tigers had an early lead of 5-1 until the bottom of the fourth inning. The Volunteers came back and scored 10 unanswered runs for the victory.

Missouri's pitching was a big factor in Friday night's loss, allowing 11 total walks. This was the third, 10-plus walk outing of the season.

The Tigers play game two of the series against the Volunteers on Saturday, May 4 at 11 a.m., on SEC Netowork.