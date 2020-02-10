No. 24 Mizzou wrestling fall short of comeback in loss to No. 5 Arizona State

COLUMBIA - After getting off to a slow start, No. 24 Mizzou started to claw their way back into the match, but fell short to No. 5 Arizona State.

The Tigers were staring at defeat as they were down 18-3, but they started to turn it around as they put themselves within five.

Jarrett Jacques needed a pin in order to win the dual, but fell short. giving the Sun Devils the 21-13 win.

With the loss, the Tigers fall to 10-7 as Arizona State improve to 12-1.

Mizzou will hope to snap their losing skid as they travel to Edwardsville to face Southern Illinois University on Wednesday at 6:00 P.M.