No. 24 Mizzou wrestling fall short of comeback in loss to No. 5 Arizona State
COLUMBIA - After getting off to a slow start, No. 24 Mizzou started to claw their way back into the match, but fell short to No. 5 Arizona State.
The Tigers were staring at defeat as they were down 18-3, but they started to turn it around as they put themselves within five.
Jarrett Jacques needed a pin in order to win the dual, but fell short. giving the Sun Devils the 21-13 win.
With the loss, the Tigers fall to 10-7 as Arizona State improve to 12-1.
Mizzou will hope to snap their losing skid as they travel to Edwardsville to face Southern Illinois University on Wednesday at 6:00 P.M.
