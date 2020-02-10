No. 24 Mizzou wrestling fall short of comeback in loss to No. 5 Arizona State

1 day 1 hour 50 minutes ago Sunday, February 09 2020 Feb 9, 2020 Sunday, February 09, 2020 4:55:23 PM CST February 09, 2020 in Sports
By: Robbie Liapis, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - After getting off to a slow start, No. 24 Mizzou started to claw their way back into the match, but fell short to No. 5 Arizona State.

The Tigers were staring at defeat as they were down 18-3, but they started to turn it around as they put themselves within five.

Jarrett Jacques needed a pin in order to win the dual, but fell short. giving the Sun Devils the 21-13 win.

With the loss, the Tigers fall to 10-7 as Arizona State improve to 12-1.

Mizzou will hope to snap their losing skid as they travel to Edwardsville to face Southern Illinois University on Wednesday at 6:00 P.M.

More News

Grid
List

Planned Parenthood Columbia health center expands care one year after arson
Planned Parenthood Columbia health center expands care one year after arson
COLUMBIA - Exactly one year after Planned Parenthood Great Plains' Columbia health center briefly closed due to arson, the health... More >>
55 minutes ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 5:51:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Gone but not forgotten: Remembering the Sharp End
Gone but not forgotten: Remembering the Sharp End
COLUMBIA - It's been 60 years since the Sharp End was demolished, but that doesn't mean it's been forgotten. ... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 5:00:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Missouri DHSS continues to prepare for novel coronavirus
Missouri DHSS continues to prepare for novel coronavirus
JEFFERSON CITY - Despite no confirmed coronavirus cases in Missouri to date, The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 2:46:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in Continuous News

Questions of district transparency have parents concerned
Questions of district transparency have parents concerned
COLUMBIA - During Columbia Public Schools' monthly school board meeting on Monday, parents will have three minutes to voice concerns... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 2:45:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

CPS rezoning forces families to split their households between separate schools
CPS rezoning forces families to split their households between separate schools
COLUMBIA -- Construction of a new middle school will separate some siblings within the Columbia Public School district. Attendance area... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 2:34:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Public hearing for proposed "autism notations" on Missouri drivers licenses
Public hearing for proposed "autism notations" on Missouri drivers licenses
MISSOURI STATE CAPITOL - House Bill 1334 allows a resident of Missouri to have a "medical alert notation" placed on... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 1:55:00 PM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Man charged with child molestation to be free until trial
Man charged with child molestation to be free until trial
COOPER COUNTY - A judge allowed a man charged with child molestation to wait for his trial out of jail... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 11:33:00 AM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Former Tolton wrestling coach arrested for sexual abuse
Former Tolton wrestling coach arrested for sexual abuse
COLUMBIA - A former wrestling coach at Tolton Catholic High School was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 11:17:00 AM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Trump's $4.8 trillion budget proposal revisits rejected cuts
Trump's $4.8 trillion budget proposal revisits rejected cuts
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is offering a $4.8 trillion election year budget plan that recycles previously rejected... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 10:04:00 AM CST February 10, 2020 in News

Four months later, search for Mengqi Ji Elledge ongoing
Four months later, search for Mengqi Ji Elledge ongoing
COLUMBIA - Monday marks four months since Mengqi Ji Elledge disappeared. Her husband, Joseph Elledge, remains the prime suspect in... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, February 10 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Monday, February 10, 2020 4:02:00 AM CST February 10, 2020 in News

UPDATE: One suspect still at large after police pursuit in Montgomery City
UPDATE: One suspect still at large after police pursuit in Montgomery City
MONTGOMERY CITY - One suspect is in custody and one is still at large after a police chase resulted in... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, February 09 2020 Feb 9, 2020 Sunday, February 09, 2020 11:17:00 PM CST February 09, 2020 in News

Anti-violence group plans to prevent crime
Anti-violence group plans to prevent crime
COLUMBIA -The Boone County Community Against Violence group discussed adopting Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) in its third meeting... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, February 09 2020 Feb 9, 2020 Sunday, February 09, 2020 6:32:00 PM CST February 09, 2020 in News

Man dead, officer injured after domestic dispute
Man dead, officer injured after domestic dispute
CUBA, Mo. — An unnamed man is dead and a Cuba police officer is injured after a domestic disturbance on... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, February 09 2020 Feb 9, 2020 Sunday, February 09, 2020 11:45:00 AM CST February 09, 2020 in News

Drinks in the District celebrates local businesses through drink specials
Drinks in the District celebrates local businesses through drink specials
COLUMBIA - Drinks in the District concluded its week of celebrating local pubs, drinking establishments, bars and their employees on... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, February 09 2020 Feb 9, 2020 Sunday, February 09, 2020 11:36:00 AM CST February 09, 2020 in News

Columbia's Largest Indoor Garage Sale kicks off today
Columbia's Largest Indoor Garage Sale kicks off today
COLUMBIA - Columbia's Largest Indoor Garage Sale ran from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Columbia Expo Center.... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, February 09 2020 Feb 9, 2020 Sunday, February 09, 2020 10:42:00 AM CST February 09, 2020 in News

China's virus death toll surpasses SARS but new cases fall
China's virus death toll surpasses SARS but new cases fall
BEIJING (AP) — China's virus death toll rose by 89 on Sunday to 811, passing the number of fatalities in... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, February 09 2020 Feb 9, 2020 Sunday, February 09, 2020 9:31:02 AM CST February 09, 2020 in News

Line dancing for a cure at 54 Country
Line dancing for a cure at 54 Country
FULTON - On Saturday, dozens of people showed up to 54 Country for "Dancing for a Cure" event. The... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, February 08 2020 Feb 8, 2020 Saturday, February 08, 2020 6:17:00 PM CST February 08, 2020 in News

Ex-wife convicted of Missouri husband's 2007 murder
Ex-wife convicted of Missouri husband's 2007 murder
PLATTE COUNTY (AP) - A Missouri woman has been convicted of first-degree murder in the 2007 death of her ex-husband.... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, February 08 2020 Feb 8, 2020 Saturday, February 08, 2020 5:00:00 PM CST February 08, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 33°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
7pm 35°
8pm 34°
9pm 34°
10pm 34°