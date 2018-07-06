No. 25 William Woods' men's baseball defeats Christian Brothers University

MEMPHIS, Tenn, - The No. 25 ranked William Woods University baseball team captured its second straight win on the year on Saturday afternoon, as the team took the first game of the three game series against Division II Christian Brothers University, 7-2.



In its second outing in two days, the Owls (2-0) displayed another dominating performance, as the team amassed seven runs on nine hits on the day, while scoring four of their runs in the fourth inning, in the victory over the Bucs.



Then in the second game of the day's double-header, WWU came out red hot, putting up nine runs on the Bucs before the game was suspended due to darkness, to be completed tomorrow afternoon at 1:00 p.m. This pushes back the third and final game of the weekend series for the Owls to 3:00 p.m.



In the first game, the Owls came out of the gates strong, scoring the first run of the day in the top of the first inning. A few innings later, WWU would tally four more runs on the board, to extend its lead to 4-0 in the top of the fourth.



Starting Pitcher, Ryan Schmidt made his WWU debut on the mound, as the freshman threw three shutout innings, before giving up a run in the bottom of the fourth inning. He recorded one strike out, only allowing CBU just two hits and did not walk a single batter.



Coming into relief was Adam Brush, who in 3.1 innings pitched, faced 13 CBU batters, only allowing four hits and one run. Brush also struck out six batters on the day. With that display on the mound, the Owls were able to rally again in the sixth inning, scoring two more runs, which made the score 7-1 in the Owls favor . At the end of the seventh the Bucs were able to push a run across, however WWU was able to still go on and secure the 7-2 victory.



Offensively, Jordan Dey went 2-for-3 from the plate. Larry Price batted .500 on the day (2-for-4), while collecting a run and a stolen base in the victory.



Seniors Austin Clapp and Cody Stewart also had strong outings. Clapp went 2-for-5 from the plate, recording a run and Stewart went 1-for-4, as he plated a team-high two runs on the day.



The Owls defense was consistent yet again as the team only committed one error and allowed CBU only two runs.



In the second game of the series, the Owls started right where they left off in the first. After Stephen Kohler led the game off with a single, Price, playing the small ball, bunted Kohler to third, while Steward, the three-hole stepped up and singled, scoring Kohler. That would give the Owls the early 1-0 lead again in the top of the first inning.



Then in the fifth inning, Patrick Dillon reached base on a fielders choice, as next batter, Kohler would single again, this time up the middle, and in reciprocal events to the first inning, Price sacrificed bunted Kohler to second base, scoring Dillon and extending the Owls lead to 2-0. Shortly, after Stewart would collect his second run batted in on the day, as the senior doubled to center field, scoring Kohler and pushing the score to 3-0.



At the top of the sixth, in the final innings of the game, the Owls really broke open their bats, as the team plated five runs, giving them the 8-0 advantage. Then before the game was suspended due to darkness, WWU collected one more run in the top of the seventh, making the score 9-0, as the game will begin right where it left off tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. After the completion of that game, the third and final game of the series will begin at 3:00 p.m.