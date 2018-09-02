No. 3 Vanderbilt Completes Sweep of Mizzou

5 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Sunday, April 14 2013 Apr 14, 2013 Sunday, April 14, 2013 4:37:00 PM CDT April 14, 2013 in Tiger Talk
Source: Mizzou Atheltic Media Relations

NASHVILLE, TN - The Mizzou baseball team was defeated by No. 3 Vanderbilt, 16-4, on Sunday afternoon at Hawkins Field as Vanderbilt completed the three-game sweep of the Tigers. In the series, Vanderbilt outscored Mizzou 39-10 and pounded out 54 hits in the three-game sweep. Reigning SEC Player of the Week Keaton Steele was tagged with his second loss of the season after allowing nine runs (eight earned) over 3.2 innings while walking four and striking out three. Steele was the first Tiger to start a game on the mound and hit in the three-hole of the lineup since on May 12, 2001, in an 8-5 win over Texas A&M.

Mizzou allowed 16 runs on 18 hits on Sunday while it drops to 12-20 on the season and 4-11 in SEC play. The third-ranked Commodores move to 32-4 on the season and 14-1 in SEC play while they have won 14 in a row. Mizzou pulled as close as 4-3 in the top of the fourth inning, but Vanderbilt answered with six runs in the bottom of that frame and then added five more over the sixth and the seventh innings to pull away.

The theme of the weekend up until Sunday was the ability of Vanderbilt to get infield hits and that's how the Commodores began the game again with a bunt single by Tony Kemp. Steele then allowed a double to two-hole hitter Xavier Turner and an RBI fielder's choice game the Commodores an early 1-0 lead. Connor Harrell then singled back up the middle past the drawn-in infield to plate another run as the Commodores plated three in the first. Mizzou got its first two men aboard in the second on walks, but a diving catch at second by Kemp robbed Kendall Keeton of an RBI single and then Josh Lester was picked off at first before Logan Pearson flew out to left to end the threat.

Vanderbilt then got another run after a pair of tough errors and a single by Harrell, his second RBI knock of the day, to take a 4-0 lead through two innings. After a scoreless third inning, Mizzou finally got to Vandy starter Phillip Pfeifer, tallying four-straight two-out hits to score three runs. With runners on the corners, Pearson singled through the right side to plate Lester and the big hit came off the bat of Shane Segovia, who laced a 1-2 pitch into right field to score Keeton and the throw from right field got away, allowing Pearson to score, pulling the Tigers within one at 4-3.

But Kemp struck again as he used his wheels to leg out a leadoff triple on a ball hit into right center and he scored on a fielder's choice, again off the bat of Harrell. Segovia then committed a throwing error as he tried to get the out at second, allowing the runner to go to third and that runner scored on another fielder's choice, giving Vanderbilt a 6-3 lead. Another single scored a run before Spencer Navin hit a two-run bomb to left center to give the Commodores a 9-3 lead. They added another run as they sent 11 batters to the plate and scored six in the inning to take an 10-3 lead into the fifth.

VU then scored two more in the sixth. Mizzou got a run in the seventh on a Dane Opel single as he tallied a double to right center to score Case Munson from first. The RBI was Opel's team-leading 18th this season, tying him with Dylan Kelly but just as Vandy had done all weekend, it answered with three more in the bottom half of the seventh to take a 15-4 lead.

Mizzou will close its home-and-home series with in-state rival Missouri State on Wednesday (April 17) at 6 p.m. It will be the Tigers' first home game in the month of April after playing the last eight games away from Taylor Stadium.

More News

Grid
List

Teen in serious condition following crash
Teen in serious condition following crash
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A 16-year-old girl is in serious condition after a car crash Saturday morning. Kileigh Schuldt was... More >>
45 minutes ago Sunday, September 02 2018 Sep 2, 2018 Sunday, September 02, 2018 8:43:00 AM CDT September 02, 2018 in News

McCain ends 81-year journey with burial at Naval Academy
McCain ends 81-year journey with burial at Naval Academy
WASHINGTON (AP) — John McCain is being laid to rest at the U.S. Naval Academy after a five-day procession that... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 11:40:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Orphaned owls find wild forever home
Orphaned owls find wild forever home
COLUMBIA - A group responsible for rescuing and healing birds of prey released five orphaned owls in the woods near... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:57:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Report: Columbia among worst cities for drunk driving
Report: Columbia among worst cities for drunk driving
COLUMBIA - A recent study named Columbia as one of the top cities in the country for drivers with DUIs.... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:48:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Mokane "World's Fair" raises more money for community
Mokane "World's Fair" raises more money for community
MOKANE - The "World's Fair" is continuing is 69-yearlong tradition of raising money for the community. The Mokane Lion's... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:45:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Fulton going gold for childhood cancer awarness
Fulton going gold for childhood cancer awarness
FULTON - The Fulton Brick District is turning gold for childhood cancer awareness month. From the sidewalk or the... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 10:15:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Funeral held for 6 of 10 children killed in Chicago fire
Funeral held for 6 of 10 children killed in Chicago fire
CHICAGO (AP) — Six white caskets were arranged in a semi-circle during the funeral for six of the 10 children... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 8:45:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Current drought affects local produce groups
Current drought affects local produce groups
COLUMBIA - A local produce group set up a farmers market on Saturday with its seasonal produce despite a drought... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 5:05:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Report of sexual assault made in MU residence hall
Report of sexual assault made in MU residence hall
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department on Saturday said it received a report of a sexual assault in... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 4:58:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Fans celebrate the start of Mizzou football
Fans celebrate the start of Mizzou football
COLUMBIA - The streets on MU's campus were packed Saturday as the Tigers opened their season against UT Martin. ... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 4:54:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Police: 2 killed in motorcycle crash near St. Louis
Police: 2 killed in motorcycle crash near St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Missouri Highway Patrol says two people have died in the collision of a motorcycle and... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 3:22:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Jackson County jail guard sentenced in contraband case
Jackson County jail guard sentenced in contraband case
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former Jackson County detention officer has been sentenced to federal prison for smuggling contraband... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 3:14:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Springfield woman at center of large meth ring sentenced
Springfield woman at center of large meth ring sentenced
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 44-year-old woman who federal prosecutors say was at the center of a large methamphetamine ring... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 2:58:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Fourth suspect arrested in connection with Columbia homicide
UPDATE: Fourth suspect arrested in connection with Columbia homicide
COLUMBIA - Police have made a fourth arrest in connection with Monday's homicide on Sylvan Lane, which investigators said was... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 2:43:00 PM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

The Latest: Former presidents, family pay tribute to McCain
The Latest: Former presidents, family pay tribute to McCain
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. (all times local): 11:50 a.m. Former... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 11:08:00 AM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Curious cat takes a trip on the wild side
Curious cat takes a trip on the wild side
STURGEON - Jude, a curious cat waiting for his next adventure loves being outside. He hikes, kayaks and climbs trees.... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 9:30:00 AM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Columbia makes finding financial records easier
Columbia makes finding financial records easier
COLUMBIA- The public will have the opportunity to access all city financial records through a new website as soon as... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 01 2018 Sep 1, 2018 Saturday, September 01, 2018 7:56:00 AM CDT September 01, 2018 in News

Two dead in Chillicothe crash
Two dead in Chillicothe crash
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two people have been killed in a northwest Missouri crash. The Missouri State... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 31 2018 Aug 31, 2018 Friday, August 31, 2018 9:35:35 PM CDT August 31, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 78°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10am 81°
11am 83°
12pm 86°
1pm 87°