No. 45 Mizzou Defeats Kansas for Fifth Consecutive Win

COLUMBIA -- The No. 45 Mizzou tennis team posted its fifth consecutive victory when it claimed a 4-3 win over the Kansas Jawhawks on Friday night in Columbia. The victory improved Mizzou's record to 10-8 overall and 2-4 in Big 12 Conference play, while the Jayhawks fell to 9-10 and 0-7.

Kansas nabbed the doubles point as the Jayhawks took the matches at No. 1 and 2. At No. 1 action, Dylan Windom and Monica Pezzotti outdueled the senior pairing of Jamie Mera and Nina Pantic, 8-4. Mizzou's No. 3 team of sophomore Rachel Stuhlmann and freshman Alex Clark claimed an 8-4 win over Victoria Khanevskaya and Claire Dyer, as the doubles point came down to the outcome at No. 2. In a closely contested match, Kansas' Paulina Los and Maria Belen Luduena eventually prevailed, 9-8 (7-5), over juniors Maria Christensen and Annamijn Koenen to take a 1-0 lead heading into singles action.

Pantic got the Tigers rolling in singles play as she claimed a 6-1, 6-0 win over Pezzotti at No. 1 action to tie the match at 1-1. Mizzou then took a 2-1 lead when Koenen came away victorious at No. 6 singles with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Khanavskaya.

Christensen upped Missouri's advantage to 3-1 when she posted a 6-2, 6-3 win against Belen Luduena at No. 3 action. Stuhlmann then clinched Mizzou's victory at No. 2 singles with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Los.

Kansas claimed the final two singles wins of the night to put the final score at 4-3. At No. 4 singles, Windom prevailed over Mera, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, while Dryer earned a 7-6 (9-7), 6-4 victory over Clark at No. 5 action.

The Tigers return to the court on Sunday, April 15 at Noon when the team hosts the Kansas State Wildcats on Senior Day at the Mizzou Tennis Complex. During the match, Mizzou will honor seniors Mera and Pantic for their contributions to the program.