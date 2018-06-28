No. 5 Georgia Defeats Mizzou

ST LOUIS - The Mizzou tennis team, ranked 58th nationally, fell to the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs, 4-0, Friday, March 29 at the Dwight Davis Tennis Center. The loss dropped the Tigers to 8-8 overall and 1-7 in Southeastern Conference action, while the Bulldogs improved to 14-2 and 7-1.

Georgia claimed the doubles point with wins at No. 2 and 3 action. The No. 3 Bulldog team of Lilly Kimbell and Mia King defeated sophomore Elisha Gabb and freshman Madison Rhyner, 8-4, while Lauren Herring and Maho Kowase, ranked 59th nationally, posted an 8-4 victory over senior Maria Christensen and junior Rachel Stuhlmann, 8-4, at No. 2.

The Bulldogs clinched the dual match win with victories at No. 2, No. 3 and No. 6 singles. Lilly Kimbell ousted Rhyner, 6-2, 6-0, at No. 6 play and No. 86 Silvia Garcia notched a 6-1, 6-1 win over Christensen at No. 3. Georgia claimed the match when No. 18 Kowase defeated Stuhlmann, 6-1, 6-1, at No. 2 action.

Missouri returns to the court on Sunday, March 31 at 11 a.m. at the Dwight Davis Tennis Center in St. Louis.