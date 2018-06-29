No. 5 Missouri Prepares for Game Against No. 20 South Carolina

COLUMBIA - Now ranked number 5 in the country, the Missouri Tigers are coming off consecutive wins over ranked opponents for the first time since 1976. Freshman quarterback Maty Mauk jumped right into the record books in his first career start for the Tigers in their 36-17 win over the Florida Gators this past Saturday.

Mauk threw for 295 yards against Florida, the most the Gators have allowed in a game all season and the most ever by a Mizzou freshman in his first start. The Gators defense was ranked third in the country in total defense coming into Columbia, but Mauk and the Mizzou offense were able to exploit them. It was the first time Florida had given up more than 500 yards of total offense in an SEC game since 2007. Mauk was named SEC freshman player of the week for his extremely strong performance.

South Carolina is ranked 20th in the country this week but may be without starting quarterback Connor Shaw at Faurot Field. Shaw injured his knee last week in a loss to Tennessee. Missouri leads the all-time series against South Carolina, winning two of the first three match ups.

The Tigers look to start 8-0 for the first time under head coach Gary Pinkel. The last time the team started the season with eight straight wins was all the way back in 1960 under legendary coach Dan Devine. This SEC showdown will kickoff at 6:00 p.m. at Faurot Field and will air on ESPN2.