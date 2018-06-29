No. 5 Mizzou Wrestling Takes Second Dual of Road Trip

CEDAR FALLS, IA -- Mizzou Wrestling took care of business on Sunday on the backend of a two-dual road trip by defeating the Panthers of Northern Iowa 27-9. The Tigers only dropped two of 10 matches on Sunday against their new MAC Conference foe in their second win in as many days. Junior Alan Waters and redshirt senior Dom Bradley both remained unbeaten in this year's campaign with wins at 125 pounds and heavyweight, respectively.



No. 2 Alan Waters improved to 18-0 on the season and 8-0 in dual meets with a 5-2 decision against Ryan Jauch. Jauch took the lead early in the first period with a takedown but Waters responded with one of his own following an escape. The Mizzou junior added one more point in the second frame with an escape afterstarting in the down position and a riding time point after accumulating 2:04 of ride time throughout the bout to make the final score 5-2.



Dom Bradley, ranked atop the heavyweight rankings, gained win number 26 on the year with a 4-1 decision over Blayne Beale. Bradley scored the first point of the match in the second period via the escape, and added two more with a takedown with 43 seconds remaining. Beale scored his only point in the third after Bradley kept him down for 57 seconds. Bradley is eight wins shy of 100 in his career at Mizzou.



The Tigers had three wins with bonus points at 133, 149, and 197. Senior captain Nathan McCormick defeated Levi Wolfensperger 11-1 for his eleventh dual win of theyear. Sophomore Drake Houdashelt won via the major for the second time in as many days over Bart Reiter of UNI. Houdashelt has a team-leading nine wins via the major decision this year. Senior Brent Haynes collected win number 105 in his career over Blaize Cabell, 9-0. Haynes won via the fall on Saturday when the squad battled Northern Iowa.



Coming up next for Missouri is a matchup against former Big 12 rival and No. 2-ranked Oklahoma State. The Tigers meet up with the Cowboys this Friday for this year's edition of Beauty and the Beast.