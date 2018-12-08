No. 6 Mizzou Wrestling Takes Down Nebraska in NWCA National Duals

LINCOLN, Nebraska - The No. 6 Mizzou Wrestling team took down No. 11 Nebraska in the National Wrestling Coaches Association National Duals on Sunday.

Redshirt sophomore Willie Miklus had a late takedown to win his match 5-4 and give the Tigers the lead to defeat the Huskers 19-14.

"I didn't panic when I fell behind in the match," said Miklus. "I still wrestled until the end. I was just happy to get the win for the team and that we were able to get the win as a team."

Junior J'den Cox also contributed to the Tigers victory with his 100th win. Cox becomes the 24th Tiger to reach 100 wins but is the fastest to do so in 105 matches.

"J'den is wrestling well," said Head Coach Brian Smith. "When he is shooting and scoring like that, he is unstoppable."

With seven takedowns in the first two periods, Cox had a commanding lead over Nebraska's Aaron Studebaker. He won the match 16-7.

"I wouldn't have got to where I am today without my team around pushing me and driving me to become a better wrestler every day," said Cox. "It's hard to do this sport alone, to have a great group of teammates and coaches around me is a blessing."

Mizzou Wrestling is back in action on March 5-6 for the Mid-American Conference Championships in Ypsilanti, Michigan.