No. 68 Mizzou Upsets No. 30 Rice

HOUSTON -- The No. 68 Mizzou tennis team upset the No. 30 Rice Owls, 4-3, Saturday afternoon in Houston, Texas. The win improved Mizzou's win to 8-8 on the season, while Rice fell to 12-5. Missouri's victory marked the fifth time this season the squad earned a win over a higher ranked opponent.

Rice claimed the doubles point as the home squad picked up wins in two of the three matches. At No. 1, the 35th ranked team of Natalie Beazant and Dominique Harmath earned an 8-3 decision over seniors Nina Pantic and Jamie Mera. Katie Gater and Ana Guzman defeated sophomore Rachel Stuhlmann and freshman Alex Clark at No. 2, 8-4. The team of juniors Annemijn Koenen and Maria Christensen posted an 8-6 win over Kimberly Anicete and Leah Fried at No. 3 action.

The Owls went up 2-0 when Dominique Harmath defeated Stuhlmann 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 action. However, Mizzou got its first point of the day when Koenen posted a 6-4, 6-2 win over Fried at No. 6.

Mera then tied the match at 2-2 as she claimed a win over Guzman at No. 4 singles, 6-2, 6-3. Clark came back after losing the first set to defeat Anicete, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, to give the Tigers a 3-2 edge at No. 5.

Mizzou then clinched the upset when Christensen rebounded from dropping the first set to claim a 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) win over Gater at No. 3 singles action. At No. 1, Rice's Natalie Beazant, ranked 44th nationally, defeated Pantic 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-2).

The Tigers resume Big 12 Conference action on Friday, April 6, when the team travels to Ames, Iowa, to face Iowa State at 2 p.m.