No. 7 Mizzou Softball Hammers No. 4 Alabama

5 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, April 06 2013 Apr 6, 2013 Saturday, April 06, 2013 5:04:00 PM CDT April 06, 2013 in Sports

TUSCALOOSA, AL -- No. 7 Mizzou softball evened the series at No. 4 Alabama with a resounding 9-4 victory at Rhoads Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers took a 9-0 lead over the Crimson Tide into the seventh inning on an initial 6.0-inning, scoreless stint in the circle from standout senior pitcher Chelsea Thomas. The Tigers were led offensively by sophomore CF Kayla Kingsley, who batted 3-for-3 with two runs scored and one RBI. Mizzou's bats were alive with 10 hits, including home runs from sophomore 1B Kelsea Roth and junior OF Mackenzie Sykes in the top of the seventh inning.

The Tigers improved to 23-3 overall and 8-2 in Southeastern Conference play with the victory, nationally televised by ESPNU. The Crimson Tide dropped to 34-6 (9-5 SEC).

Sykes came up big defensively for the Tigers in the bottom of the second inning to keep the score 0-0. With two down and an Alabama runner on second base, Crimson Tide shortstop Danae Hays singled into left field. The Alabama runner, Kallie Case, made a run for home plate, but Sykes shut the door with an excellent throw to senior catcher Jenna Marston.

In the next half inning, it was Marston that delivered an RBI single to start Mizzou's scoring. Both freshman 2B Emily Crane and Kingsley started the inning with singles, and Marston's hit brought around Kingsley. Crane scored next by sliding under a tag at home plate when senior Nicole Hudson singled up the middle to center field.

Two more runs came in for a 4-0 lead when a Roth grounder to third base resulted in a throwing error. Junior Brianna Corwin who had pinch run for Hudson, along with sophomore 3B Angela Randazzo, who reached base on a fielder's choice, scored on the play.

Mizzou tacked on a fifth run in the top of the fourth inning due to efforts from Kingsley and Crane. Kingsley slapped a two-out single through the left side and then stole to second base. Crane followed with her own single in the same direction, driving in Kingsley for a
5-0 lead. Crane was tagged out at second base while trying to extend the single into a double.

Kingsley was involved again to get the Tigers their sixth run. After freshman RF Carlie Rose (Nixa, Mo.) beat out an infield single to shortstop, she was pinch run for with redshirt freshman OF Taylor Gadbois. Gadbois stole second base, and when the throw to catch her skittered into the outfield, she advanced to third base on the error. Kingsley did not allow Gadbois to stand at third base long, slapping an RBI single to Alabama's shortstop to set the score at 6-0.

Roth broke the Tiger lead open with her two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning, scoring senior Princess Krebs, who had reached base on a fielder's choice. Sykes' followed Roth with her own bomb to hit back-to-back home runs for the first time since Feb. 16 against Fresno State, in which she and Rose were the long ball hitters.

Thomas reentered the game in the bottom of the seventh inning after exiting for Hudson. Alabama scored four runs in the final frame of the contest to tighten the Tigers' lead. Thomas recorded her third strikeout to seal the win (14-2).

Alabama pitcher Leslie Jury took the loss (11-3), allowing 10 hits, nine runs, six earned runs and recording zero strikeouts.

The Tigers and Crimson Tide finish the series with a Noon start on Sunday, April 7. Video is available for RollTide.com.

More News

Grid
List

Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada began imposing tariffs Sunday on $12.6 billion in U.S. goods as retaliation for the Trump... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 4:31:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The creators behind shows like "Jersey Shore" and "Party Down South" are looking to create... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:58:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — While opioid related deaths continue to increase in Missouri, the growth rate is slowing down, according... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:09:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
MOBERLY - Starting Monday, the city of Moberly and all of Randolph County will allow golf carts and UTV's on... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County is seeing its number of municipalities drop after a village dissolved in April... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:42:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man who had been asked to leave a Boise apartment complex returned the next day... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:11:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will more than double the amount of water... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 8:18:00 AM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Protesters demonstrating against ICE shutdown highway lanes in Troy
Protesters demonstrating against ICE shutdown highway lanes in Troy
TROY - Advocacy groups blocked highway lanes while protesting President Trump's immigration policies and the separation of families Saturday morning.... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 10:10:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Paddlers break record in annual kayak and canoe race
Paddlers break record in annual kayak and canoe race
JEFFERSON CITY - More than 100 paddlers woke up bright and early Saturday to compete in the Missouri River Freedom... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 8:29:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Three Columbia cooling centers open to help people escape the heat
Three Columbia cooling centers open to help people escape the heat
COLUMBIA – Mid-Missouri is under an excessive heat advisory until 10 p.m. Saturday and people are doing whatever it takes... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 7:15:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

'Dancing Doctor' agrees to two-and-a-half-year suspension of medical license, records show
'Dancing Doctor' agrees to two-and-a-half-year suspension of medical license, records show
(CNN) -- "The Dancing Doctor" has agreed to give up her medical license for at least two and a half... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 7:01:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Police search for suspect after shots fired in a domestic disturbance
Police search for suspect after shots fired in a domestic disturbance
COLUMBIA - Officers responded to a call for shots fired on Forest Avenue and Grand Avenue on Saturday around 2... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 6:46:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in Top Stories

Motorcycle crash sent Centralia man to hospital
Motorcycle crash sent Centralia man to hospital
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Centralia man struck a deer on his motorcycle, causing it to overturn early Wednesday morning. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 4:59:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Ex-deputy gets some jail for deadly 2017 hit-and-run crash
Ex-deputy gets some jail for deadly 2017 hit-and-run crash
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A former Stone County deputy has been sentenced to 120 days in jail and probation for a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 4:28:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Missouri inmate alleges assault by county sheriff
Missouri inmate alleges assault by county sheriff
COLUMBIA (AP) — A county sheriff's office in central Missouri is under investigation for inmate assault allegations. Callaway County... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 3:03:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

"Families Belong Together" protest challenges Trump administration
"Families Belong Together" protest challenges Trump administration
COLUMBIA - People of all ages and races came out for the "Families Belong Together" protest Saturday, decrying the Trump... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 1:30:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Missouri physicians warn against bug-borne diseases
Missouri physicians warn against bug-borne diseases
COLUMBIA (AP) — Missouri residents should be on the lookout for diseases caused by mosquito, flea and tick bites, according... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 12:52:36 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Missouri AG settles suit with owner of smoldering landfill
Missouri AG settles suit with owner of smoldering landfill
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The operator of a suburban St. Louis landfill where an underground fire smolders near a Cold... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 11:45:00 AM CDT June 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 85°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
7pm 80°
8pm 79°
9pm 77°
10pm 77°