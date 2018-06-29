No. 7 Mizzou Softball Run-Rules South Carolina in Six

Saturday, March 30 2013

COLUMBIA - No. 7 Mizzou softball's offense was clicking with 10 runs from 10 hits as the Tigers defeated Southeastern Conference foe South Carolina in six innings, 10-2. The victory was its fourth-straight run-rule shortened win, as well as its eighth of the season. Sophomore first baseman Kelsea Roth led the way for Mizzou offensively with her second grand slam of the season in the bottom of the first inning for her ninth home run overall. She batted 2-for-3, also adding a single in the bottom of the third.

The Tigers' win moves their record up to 18-2 overall, with a 5-1 mark in conference play. The Gamecocks dropped to 18-12 (1-6 SEC) with the loss.

Roth's four-run shot started Mizzou's scoring, with the Tigers adding two more in the bottom of the second. Sophomore shortstop Corrin Genovese knocked in freshman outfielder Sarah Moore to give the Tigers a 6-0 lead. Senior catcher Jenna Marston then flied out to left field to sacrifice in Genovese who had advanced to third base on a passed ball.

Senior pitcher Chelsea Thomas threw 4.0 innings and allowed no hits. The two-time All-American struck out seven Gamecocks while issuing three walks.

Senior Nicole Hudson entered for the final 2.0 innings of pitching duties. South Carolina got two runs back in the top of the sixth inning off two singles and an error in Mizzou's defense. Hudson finished with two hits allowed and two unearned runs.

The Tigers poured on four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to secure the run-rule. Sophomore Kayla Kingsley started with a single, with redshirt freshman outfielder Taylor Gadbois following with a sacrifice bunt that was played by a USC as a fielder's choice with all runners safe. Sophomore Kelsi Jones continued the hitting with a single that loaded the bases.

Freshman second baseman Emily Crane hit a single down the left field line that resulted in two runs scoring after a fielding error allowed in Gadbois after Kingsley scored. Hudson was intentionally walked between outs. The second out, a groundout by senior infielder Princess Krebs, scored Jones. Junior outfielder Mackenzie Sykes delivered with two outs, hitting a single up the middle to drive home Crane for Mizzou's 10th run.

The Tigers continue with a doubleheader against the Gamecocks on Saturday, with start times of 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

