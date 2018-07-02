No. 7 Mizzou Softball Sweeps Georgia Tech

COLUMBIA - No. 7 Mizzou softball put on an offensive showcase in its doubleheader against Georgia Tech, winning two-five inning games by scores of 8-0 and 16-0 on Saturday at University Field. The Tigers blasted four doubles and five home runs over the two contests, including grand slams from sophomore 3B Angela Randazzo and senior catcher Rachel Hay in the first and second games, respectively.



The Tigers' victories improved their record to 17-2 overall. The Yellow Jackets fell to 14-17 with the two setbacks.



Senior All-American pitcher Chelsea Thomas picked up both pitching victories to improve to 9-1 in 2013. She tossed 3.0 shutout innings in the initial matchup, striking out five and allowing just one hit. Thomas also surrendered only one hit in the second game shutout, working 4.0 innings with another five strikeouts and one walk.



In game one action, the Tigers were held to zero runs in the first inning, only to score six in the second. Randazzo's base-cleaning long ball scored the bulk of the runs, with junior OF Mackenzie Sykes scoring redshirt freshman OF Carlie Rose on an earlier double to center field.



Sykes helped Mizzou end the game in the bottom of the fifth inning with a double down the left field line that brought in a pair of Tigers to seal the 8-0 run rule victory. Senior Lindsey Muller threw the final 2.0 innings of the contest, allowing zero runs on four hits, striking out one batter.



Mizzou pounced on Georgia Tech immediately in the second game, plating seven runs in the opening frame thanks, in part, to three home runs. Senior DP Nicole Hudson launched her ninth home run of the season, a three-run shot that scored freshman 2B Emily Crane and senior CF Jenna Marston. Sykes followed with a two-run homer to score sophomore 1B Kelsea Roth, who reached base on a fielder's choice. Sophomore SS Corrin Genovese hit the inning's third four-bagger, bringing in pinch-running sophomore Kayla Kingsley.



The Tigers continued with six runs in the bottom of the second with Kingsley beginning on an RBI single over third base. With the bases loaded, Hay followed with her grand slam to bring the Tigers' advantage to 12-0. Redshirt freshman OF Taylor Gadbois finished the scoring in the inning with an infield single to the pitcher that also brought home Genovese.



Three more Mizzou runs scored in the third inning to set the game's final score of 16-0. Crane smacked a two-out double down the left field line, bringing home junior utility player Brianna Corwin, Hay and Kingsley.



Mizzou's 16 runs in the second game were the most for a Tiger squad since a 16-0 win over Drake on April 2, 2008.



The Tigers continue at home with Creighton for a mid-week doubleheader on Tuesday, March 26, with start times of 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. The first game of the doubleheader will be broadcast live on Fox Sports Midwest and Metro Sports KC, with the second game on tape delay for Metro Sports KC. The Tigers then welcome SEC opponent South Carolina from Friday, March 29-Saturday, March 30. Mizzou and the Gamecocks begin with a 7 p.m. Friday game, televised by Fox Sports South, before finishing with a doubleheader on Saturday (4 p.m. & 6 p.m.).