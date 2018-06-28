No. 8 Missouri Beats No. 24 Mississippi 24-10

OXFORD, MS. (AP) - Henry Josey rushed for two touchdowns, Marcus Murphy added another and No. 8 Missouri rolled to a 24-10 victory over No. 24 Mississippi on Saturday night.

Missouri (10-1, 6-1 Southeastern Conference) is now one victory away from clinching the SEC East title. The Tigers host Texas A&M next weekend.

Missouri jumped out to a 17-3 lead by halftime and led by a comfortable margin for most of the second half. James Franklin completed 12 of 19 passes for 142 yards and an interception in his first start since a shoulder injury caused him to miss four games. Josey rushed for 95 yards.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for Ole Miss (7-4, 3-4). Bo Wallace threw for 244 yards and an interception, but was battling an illness for much of the game and struggled during the second half.