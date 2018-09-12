No. 8 Mizzou Set To Host Arkansas For SEC Weekend Series

COLUMBIA - No. 8/9 Mizzou (23-4, 8-3 SEC) host Southeastern Conference opponent Arkansas (25-16, 4-7 SEC) for a three-game weekend series, Friday, April 12-Sunday, April 14. The Sunday game at 2 p.m. will be televised nationally on ESPNU. The Friday and Saturday games are scheduled for 6 p.m. and 2 p.m. starts, respectively, with live coverage to subscribers on the Mizzou Network. Head coach Ehren Earleywine has led Mizzou to a 4-0 record against Arkansas in his time steering the Tiger program. Mizzou holds an all-time record of 5-2 against the Razorbacks.