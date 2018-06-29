No. 8 Mizzou Softball Completes Ole Miss Series Sweep with 12-0 Win

5 years 3 months 1 week ago Sunday, March 17 2013 Mar 17, 2013 Sunday, March 17, 2013 6:27:44 PM CDT March 17, 2013 in Tiger Talk
Source: Patrick Crawford

OXFORD, Miss. - No. 8 Mizzou finished a series sweep of Ole Miss with a five-inning, 12-0 win on Sunday at the Ole Miss Softball Complex, using a combined no-hitter from two-time All-American pitcher Chelsea Thomas (Pleastantville, Iowa) and fellow senior Lindsey Muller (Stilwell, Kan.) to shutout the Rebels. The Tigers were led offensively by sophomore 1B Kelsea Roth (Yorba Linda, Calif.), who blasted her eighth home run of the season, as well as a 2-for-2 performance from freshman 2B Emily Crane (Troy, Mo.).

The Tigers' win improved their record to 15-2 overall and 4-1 in Southeastern Conference action. The Rebels dropped to 18-15 (1-5 SEC) with the loss.

Thomas pitched 3.0 innings for the win (7-1), allowing zero hits and striking out four Rebels. Muller followed with 2.0 innings of work, also allowing zero hits and recording three strikeouts.

Mizzou started with three-straight, four-run innings. The game began with the second-straight leadoff double from Crane. A fielding error on a sharply hit grounder by sophomore 3B Angela Randazzo (Poway, Calif.) scored both Crane and senior LF Nicole Hudson (Webb City, Mo.), who reached base on a fielder's choice, giving Mizzou a 2-0 lead. Roth's home run to center field brought in Randazzo to set the Tigers' advantage at 4-0.

In second inning action, sophomore RF Kelsi Jones (Carmel, Ind.), sophomore SS Corrin Genovese (East Amherst, N.Y.) and Crane hit singles to load the bases with zero outs. A sacrifice fly from senior CF Jenna Marston (St. Louis, Mo.) and a bouncer hit to second base by Hudson for a fielder's choice scored Jones and Genovese to put Mizzou up 6-0. Randazzo followed with a double to right center to score Crane. The Tigers' notched their fourth run of the inning with a sacrifice fly from Muller that brought in Hudson for an 8-0 lead.

Mizzou kept the bats going into the third inning with hits from senior IF Princess Krebs (Lithonia, Ga.) and pinch-hitting redshirt freshman Alyssa Cousins (Carrollton, Texas), along with walks earned by Jones, Crane and Hudson. The Tigers finished their third turn at the plate with their final advantage of 12-0 in place.

In the fifth inning, Marston earned the 116th walk of her career to move into sole possession of No. 1 all-time in walks at Mizzou. The base on balls, the seventh of her 2013 campaign, broke her tie with former Mizzou standout Jen Bruck (2005-08). Hudson narrowly trails Marston and Bruck in third all-time with 114 career walks.

The Tigers next return to The Show-Me State for a neutral-site doubleheader with Big Ten foe Illinois in St. Louis, hosted by Lindenwood, on Wednesday, March 20. The games are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

