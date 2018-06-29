No. 8 Mizzou Softball Outlasted by Arkansas in Extra Innings

COLUMBIA -- No. 8 Mizzou softball extended the game in the seventh inning with a solo home run from sophomore 1B Kelsea Roth, but it was not enough to edge Arkansas on Saturday at University Field, dropping an 11-inning, 4-1 result. Roth's second big swing of the series tied the game in the bottom of the seventh inning after the Razorbacks scored their initial run of the game thanks in part to a fielding error.



The Tigers dropped to 24-5 and 9-4 in Southeastern Conference action, while the Razorbacks moved to 27-16 (5-9 SEC).



Mizzou and Arkansas shared a pitching duel into the seventh inning, with senior Chelsea Thomas allowing just two hits up to that point. An infield error allowed the Razorbacks to take a 1-0 lead in the top of seventh after Thomas surrendered a third hit.



Thomas pitched 11.0 innings in the game, allowing seven hits and one earned run, while recording 10 strikeouts. The outing was her 44th career game with 10+ strikeouts out of 144 appearances. Arkansas freshman Kimmy Beasley threw 11.0 innings, allowing four hits and one earned run.



The Razorbacks used a three-run 11th inning to edge the Tigers, notching three straight hits to start the frame. A fielding error in the outfield allowed two of the runs in the inning to score.



Senior catcher Jenna Marston batted 1-for-4, with the hit for a double being her 200th base knock as a Tiger. The mark puts her into a group of just seven Mizzou players to accomplish the feat.



Mizzou and Arkansas will play the series finale at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, with the game televised nationally on ESPNU.