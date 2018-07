No. 9 Missouri Beats Texas: Photos

COLUMBIA - Below is a link to our Facebook Page where you can find an album of photos from Saturday's basketball game between the Missouri Tigers and the Texas Longhorns.

Missouri beat Texas 84-73 at Mizzou Arena.

The Tigers rise to 16-1 with the team's lone loss coming to Kansas State on the road.

Photo Credit: Ashley Colley, KOMU 8 Sports