No. 9 Oklahoma Baptist Sweeps CMU Baseball

SHAWNEE, OK - Michael Sliger ripped two home runs, Greg Nelson had three-triples and Jesus Carlos picked up his NAIA-leading fifth save of the season as ninth-ranked Oklahoma Baptist swept Central Methodist Friday at Bison Field by scores of 6-3, 8-0.The Bison improve to 7-0. The Eagles fall to 0-2.

Chad Hardison (2-0) went six innings with eight strikeouts in the first game, allowing three runs. He gave way to Carlos, who pitched a scoreless seventh for the save.

The Bison scored twice in the first inning of the game when Yael Colon singled and scored from first when Greg Nelson's single to right was thrown into the dugout. Nelson scored on a ground out by Mitch Prophet.

The Bison tacked on three in the second when Michael Cerda doubled to left and scored on a triple by Colon. Colon scored on a triple by Nelson, who came around on a wild pitch.

The Eagles cut the lead to 5-3 in the fourth on three consecutive doubles by Mike Allen, Neal DeMartin and Dustin Ray. A fourth double in the inning was supplied by Brennen Wood.

Ryan Revoir (0-1) suffered the loss, giving up five runs, four earned, on seven hits in two innings. Rhett Quinlan and Carter DeMay combined for four innings of three hit, one-run ball out of the bullpen.

Ray had two RBI. Wood added one RBI. DeMartin and Daniel Peters each had two hits.

In the second game, Chris Rogers (1-0) went five scoreless innings, scattering three hits for the win. He had four strikeouts and no walks. Daniel Marti and Sean Simonz threw a hitless inning each to secure the shutout.

Nelson got his fourth triple in seven games and scored on a Daniel Baptista single in the first inning.

Colon doubled and Nelson walked ahead of Sliger's two-out, three-run home run in the second for a 4-0 lead.

Nelson drew another two-out walk before Sliger axed his second home run to left for the 6-0 advantage.

Frankie Rivera had an RBI single in the fifth and Dillon Usiak added his second home run of the season in the sixth for the final margin.

Colby Stack (0-1) was tagged with the loss, allowing four earned runs on six hits in three innings. Peters, DeMartin and Ray each had one hit.

Central Methodist travels to St. Gregory's on Saturday, February 18, for a doubleheader. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.