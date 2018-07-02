No. 9 Tigers Defeat Northern Iowa

COLUMBIA -- The No. 9 Missouri Tigers took care of business on Wednesday afternoon, winning a non-conference game over Northern Iowa by a final score of 3-1. The win improves Mizzou to 31-6 on the season and extends their home winning streak to 22 consecutive games.

The Panthers jumped ahead on a first inning home run by the second batter of the game to take the early 1-0 lead. Designated player Laura Turner delivered a solo home run to left field on a 2-0 count to put UNI on the board.

Missouri evened things up in the second on an RBI double by Mackenzie Sykes, scoring Corrin Genovese on the play to tie the game at 1-1. In the third, Ashley Fleming roped a double down the left field line, sending Jenna Marston, who led off the inning with a walk, to third base. Nicole Hudson gave the Tigers their first lead of the day with a sacrifice fly to right field, with Marston just getting around the tag on the play at the plate.

The Tigers added some insurance in the fourth inning, drawing four walks in the frame, three of which came with two outs. With the bases loaded, Angela Randazzo took a base on balls on a 3-1 count to bring in the run.

Senior Kristin Nottelmann improved to 10-2 on the season with five solid innings, surrendering just the one run on two hits while striking out seven. Freshman Bailey Erwin came in to record the save, tossing the last two innings while giving up two hits and recording two strikeouts.

The offense scored their three runs on just three base hits, as Fleming, Sykes and Lindsey Muller provided the lone hits for Missouri. Marston walked in all four at bats and added a run and a stolen base.

Mizzou continues Big 12 play this weekend with a three-game series against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Tigers and Red Raiders will open play at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, April 13, at University Field.