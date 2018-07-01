No. 9 Tigers Wrestling Closes Out Regular Season With a Win Over Kent State

KENT, Ohio - The No. 9 Mizzou wrestling team closed out the 2013-14 regular season with a 24-9 conference win over Kent State on Friday. The Tigers won seven of ten bouts, earning their tenth victory of the season.

Freshman Barlow McGhee (125 pounds) started things off for the Tigers, and gave Mizzou an early 3-0 lead. Lavion Mayes's (141) 7-2 overtime win handed the Tigers the lead for good.

Juniors Drake Houdashelt, Johnny Eblen and Devin Mellon added major decisions that put the match out of reach. Houdashelt nearly recorded a technical fall over Michael DePalma after a nine-point third period, winning 15-2. Eblen held Cory Campbell scoreless in an 8-0 win for his 20th win of the season. Mellon finished the Golden Flashes with a 12-1 win over Mimmo Lytle.

Mizzou ends the regular season with a 10-2 record and 7-1 mark in MAC Conference action. This is the 13th consecutive winning season for Brian Smith and Tiger Style wrestling.