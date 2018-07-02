No action taken on St. Louis accreditation request

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis schools are improving, but members of the Missouri State Board of Education say they want to see sustained progress before restoring full accreditation.

St. Louis Public Schools have been provisionally accredited since 2007 due to low graduation rates, poor test scores and other factors. A special state-appointed three-member board has overseen operation of the district since then.

Performance has steadily risen in recent years, especially since Kelvin Adams took over as superintendent of the 27,000-student district in 2008.

The state Board of Education in December acknowledged improvements but voted to keep the district provisionally accredited.

The district asked the board to reconsider, but no new vote was taken Tuesday at a meeting in Jefferson City.