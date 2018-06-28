No Arrests Made in Dollar General Robbery

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department responded to an armed robbery at Dollar General on Vandiver Drive at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday.

An investigation revealed a black male or female entered the store, displayed a hand gun and demanded money from the cashier. According to a press release from the police department, the robber fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. The robber was wearing a mask. No one was injured during the robbery.

The police department requests residents' assistance in identifying a suspect in this case. A description is as follows:

Black (male or female)

5'6 to 5'9 (slender build)

Wore all dark clothing

Wore a mask

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. If you have more information about this robbery, call the Columbia Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.