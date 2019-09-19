"No bag" policy comes to all home Columbia public school sporting events

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools is implementing new rules at all middle school and high school home sporting events.

Battle High School will implement the "no bag" policy starting September 20.

Students cannot bring backpacks into the venue. The "no backpack" policy only extends towards students. Adults are allowed to bring bags inside the event but this too is subject to change. Student athletes participating in the events, will be allowed to enter the venue with a bag.

Battle High School is not the first Columbia Public School to implement the "no bag" policy. Rock Bridge High School applied the new rule at it's home opening football game," September 13.

Michelle Baumstark, Columbia Public Schools Spokesperson, said this policy was created for our kids safety.

"We always want to keep kids safe," Baumstark said. "If we can do that by taking the step to start this policy, then we are going to do it."

Ashley Cascio, a cheerleader at Battle High School, said the new back pack policy is a good thing.

"I really think it keeps everyone safe," Cascio said. "Columbia has had a lot of bad things happen lately and this could help curb the trend."

Cascio's teammate, Leah Freeman, believes this "no bag" policy will just create problems for students at Battle High School.

"A lot of the people that come to home games don't leave," Freeman said. "Where are they going to put their bag? This is going to drop our attendance."

Columbia Public Schools is the first district in mid-Missouri that has a "no bag" policy.

Baumstark said this is normal like other events.

"When you go to concerts or big sporting events they have restrictions," Baumstark said.

Hickman High School will premiere its "no bag" rule September 20.