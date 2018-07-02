No Cell Phone Ban

"If you use a hands-free device, it's really not a problem," said Columbia driver Adrian Blissett. "I was coming down 63 to get off on the Broadway exit and a car just came off the ramp and wasn't paying attention, and was texting at the same time and nearly caused an accident."

One Columbia City Council member, however, said he is concerned about erratic drivers and wants a cell phone ban for drivers.

"After speeding and alcohol, distractions are the next most important cause of accidents," said Jerry Wade of Ward Four. "There is probably no distraction that is as pervasive among our drivers today than call phones."

In a filed report, police said the data they have collected so far does not prove anything.

Although cell phones may be a distraction, police said without substantial data on cell phone use and accident rates, a ban would be nearly unable to be enforced.