No Charges for Mom who Left Son in Hotel Room

FENTON, Mo. (AP) - An Indianapolis woman will not face charges for leaving her 9-year-old son alone at a St. Louis County hotel while she went out drinking.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that prosecutors on Tuesday decided against charges for the 29-year-old woman, saying nothing she did violated a state statute.

Concerns were raised Monday when workers at a business near the Stratford Inn in Fenton found woman's clothes and a purse. Police traced the items to the hotel and found the boy, who had been alone from about 11 p.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday, when police arrived.

The mother turned up about 1 p.m. Monday. She said she went out for drinks but didn't mean to leave her son alone for so long.