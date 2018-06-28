No charges for store worker who killed suspect

BARNHART (AP) - Criminal charges will not be filed against a St. Louis-area store employee who fatally shot a man after a disturbance at the store.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Jefferson County prosecutor Forrest Wegge determined that the 23-year-old employee acted in self-defense in the November shooting that killed 48-year-old Robert Larson of Imperial.

The shooting happened on the parking lot of Karsch's Village Market in Barnhart. Larson allegedly came into the store drunk and a police report said he later grabbed a gun from his truck.

The employee had a concealed-carry permit and told investigators that he shot at Larson after Larson picked up the gun.

A police report says a semi-automatic handgun with six bullets in the magazine was found on the ground next to Larson's body.

