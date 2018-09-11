No charges in accidental shooting death of toddler

CLAYTON (AP) - The St. Louis County prosecutor's office has determined that no charges will be filed in relation to the shooting death of 21-month-old Carter Epps.

Carter died Tuesday after picking up a loaded handgun and shooting himself at a home in Hanley Hills.

The prosecutor's office said Wednesday that after review, it was found that there was insufficient evidence to charge anyway. However, the office says St. Louis County police continue to investigate and the case remains under review.