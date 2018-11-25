No charges in death of woman shot by St. Joseph officer

By: The Associated Press

ST. JOSEPH (AP) — A St. Joseph police officer who shot and killed a woman will not face charges.

Buchanan County Prosecutor Dwight Scroggins said Wednesday the officer acted properly during the October death of 25-year-old Samantha Hennard, of St. Joseph.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports police were called to a disturbance involving a stolen vehicle. While officers were en route, they were told two people who were armed fled on foot.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation found Brant Hutchison saw Hennard and ordered her to stop. Investigators said Hennard continued running and eventually turned and fired twice at Hutchison, who returned fire. Hennard was struck once and died at the scene.

Scroggins said Hutchison reasonably believed he needed to fire to protect himself and others from serious injury or death.