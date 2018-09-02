No charges in northwest Missouri officer-involved shooting

STEWARTSVILLE (AP) — No charges will be filed in a fatal officer-involved shooting in northwest Missouri last year.

DeKalb County Prosecutor Eric Tate announced his decision Monday after a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation was completed.

The shooting occurred Nov. 29 in rural DeKalb County near Stewartsville after officers responded to a domestic disturbance. Fifty-three-year-old Lionel Kerns of Stewartsville was killed after he refused orders to drop a weapon and fired once at the officers.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports the investigation revealed highway patrol officers and a DeKalb County reserve deputy fired a total of eight shots at Kerns.