No Court Date Yet For Ex-Caruthersville Marshal

CARUTHERSVILLE - A court date has yet to be set for a former southeast Missouri city marshal accused of forgery and theft. The Kennett Daily Dunklin Democrat reports that a court date won't be set until a new judge is assigned to the case of former Caruthersville marshal Chris Riggs.

A change of venue request was approved in January. Riggs has resigned. He is charged with 24 counts of forgery and one count of stealing.

Another city employee, Marcus Hopkins, faces 11 counts of forgery. Authorities say Riggs wrote checks to Hopkins out of a criminal investigation fund, then forged Hopkins' signature to cash them. Both were arrested in October following a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation. Both are free on $200,000 bond. Attorneys for both men were not listed.