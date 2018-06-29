No Deal Reached, How Federal Cuts Would Impact Mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA - President Obama has until midnight on Friday to order a sequester. If lawmakers do not meet a compromise about the budget, massive cuts will go into effect.

According to MU political science professor Jonathan Krieckhaus, two years ago lawmakers passed an act that said Congress must reach a deal by March 1. If they do not agree on a plan, the sequester will force these cuts into action. In Missouri, this means federally funded programs will take a hit.

According to a document from the White House, 8,000 civilian Department of Defense employees would be temporarily laid off in Missouri. This could reduce pay more than $40 million. Missouri Army operations would be cut by $56 million and Air Force operations by $14 million.

In addition, education would see decreased funding. Missouri would lose approximately $11.9 million in funding for primary and secondary education, putting around 160 teachers, aides and staff who help children with disabilities out of work.

Areas that would also be greatly impacted are programs for kids. Head Start and Early Head Start services would be eliminated for about 1,200 children in Missouri. Child care services would be eliminated for up to 700 children. In Missouri, around 2,500 fewer children could receive vaccines for diseases due to cuts totaling $171,000 for vaccinations.

President Obama said in a nation-wide address Friday, middle class families could start feeling the impacts of these cuts next week.