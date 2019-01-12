No death penalty in Catholic Supply case, St. Louis County prosecutor says

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell says he won't seek the death penalty for a man accused of killing a woman and sexually assaulting two others inside a religious supplies store. Bell said Friday in a statement to The Associated Press that he will seek life in prison without the possibility of parole for Thomas Bruce. A spokesman for the family of the woman Bruce is charged with killing says her husband supports Bell's decision.