No Explanation for Two Jefferson City Officials' Resignations

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City's public works director submitted his resignation Tuesday, as did the city's communication manager the same day, but with no explanations.



According to a statement from the city's communication manager, public works director Roger Schwartze resigned Monday. Communication manager, Michelle Gleba, also announced her resignation in that statement on the same day.



The statement contained no reasons for the resignations and did not name replacements. Neither Gleba nor Schwartze returned phone calls, nor were they in their offices.

The Jefferson City Council will hold a special meeting Thursday morning. The meeting agenda sent to KOMU 8 said the council will discuss budget issues, resignations and morale.

Schwartze's resignation is effective April 1 and he began his work as the public works director in January 2012. Gleba's resignation is effective March 26 and she began her work as the communications manager in March 2010.