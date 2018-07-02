No Explanation From Prosecutor

in News

PINEVILLE - A southwest Missouri prosecutor is declining to explain herunexpected decision to drop all charges in child sex abuse case againstthe leader of a church commune. A lawyer for one of the alleged abuse victims called the decision to drop the cases wrong. McDonald County prosecutor Janice Durbin said she is not commenting beyond saying that were a number of factors. Durbin dismissed all charges yesterday against the leader of the church commune, his wife and his sister-in-law. All three had pleaded not guilty. A defense lawyer the case was dropped because the two women who alleged they had been abused as girls had stopped cooperating. But a lawyer for one of the alleged victims said that was not true.