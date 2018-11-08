No Fines for OT Parking for Game 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The National League Championship Series is coming to St. Louis for the seventh time since 2000, and the city is clearing some parking space.

The Cardinals and Giants split the first two games in San Francisco. The next three games are in St. Louis Wednesday through Friday. If necessary, the final two games would be back in California.

Wednesday's game is scheduled to start shortly after 3 p.m. Central time.

City Treasurer Larry Williams says overtime parking violations will not be enforced at meters in parts of downtown near Busch Stadium - specifically in the area bounded by Tucker, Chouteau, Locust and the Mississippi River.

All other regulations will be enforced.