No Fireworks for Cape Girardeau This Year

CAPE GIRARDEAU - The veterans' organization that has bankrolled the Fourth of July fireworks display in Cape Girardeau says the show is apparently off for this year because money has dried up.

USA Veterans took over the fireworks celebration four years ago after the city said it could no longer afford to pay for the Independence Day show at Arena Park. The Southeast Missourian reports that USA Veterans says it doesn't have the $10,000 to fund this year's fireworks display this year after buying a building.

Expenses for the building purchase depleted the money earmarked to pay the balance of last year's Fourth of July event and to serve as seed money for this year's celebration.