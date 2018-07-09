No-Fly Zone Established Over Home of Missing Baby

KANSAS CITY - Federal aviation officials have established a no-fly zone over a Kansas City home while investigators continue their search for a 10-month-old girl who disappeared more than two weeks ago.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro says law enforcement requested the restrictions Wednesday morning, and they'll remain in effect until 5 p.m.

Similar temporary restrictions were put into place Tuesday while the same area was being investigated.

Lisa Irwin was discovered missing early Oct. 4 by her father, Jeremy Irwin, when he came home from working a late-night shift.

Investigators obtained a search warrant Tuesday night to search the family's home on Wednesday. Several previous searches have been conducted inside the home with the family's permission, and authorities weren't saying why they needed a warrant for their latest search.