No foul play in deaths of Missouri couple

BUCKHORN (AP) - The Missouri Highway Patrol says the deaths of a couple attending a Memorial Day motorcycle rally were caused by carbon monoxide in their camper-trailer.

Pulaski County deputies found the bodies of 66-year-old Frank Wevers III and his 58-year-old wife, Mary Wevers, on May 27. The Kimberling City couple had driven to Buckhorn to take part in the Mid-American Freedom Rally, which drew thousands of motorcycle riders.

The patrol said Friday that autopsies showed they died of carbon monoxide poisoning. Officers had noted that a portable generator being used to power the trailer was placed close to the vehicle. The investigators said exhaust from the generator probably filtered back into the trailer.

The investigation concluded there was no suspicion of foul play.