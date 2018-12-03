No Hunt, no problem as Chiefs top another divisional rival

The Chiefs currently hold a 1.5 game lead in the AFC west with four games remaining.

Oakland - A tumultuous week for one of the best teams, and especially offenses, in the NFL couldn’t prevent the Kansas City Chiefs from getting their 10th win of the season Sunday with a 40-33 victory over the 2-10 Raiders. Patrick Mahomes tossed four more touchdowns, improving his season total to 41. Through 12 games, just Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are the only quarterbacks in NFL history to throw for as many touchdowns.

After releasing their leading rusher in running back Kareem Hunt following the release of a February video that showed him shoving and kicking a woman, the Chiefs had to look to different sources to for offense alongside Mahomes. Hunt had been the Chiefs’ leading rusher in each game this season. Running back Spencer Ware got the start in Oakland, and finished with 47 yards rushing and a touchdown on 14 rushing attempts.

Tight end Travis Kelce continued his fantastic season with one of the best games of his career. He hauled in 12 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns. No other Kansas City receiver recorded more than three receptions. Kelce reached 1,000 yard receiving mark for the third consecutive season. He needs just 43 more yards receiving over the final four games to guarantee a new career high for receiving yards in a season.

The 2-10 Raiders put up an admirable fight Sunday, as quarterback Derek Carr threw for nearly 300 yards and three scores. But it was turnovers that doomed Oakland, as three lost fumbles all turned into points for the Chiefs. Once again, the Kansas City defense did just enough to limit the opposing offense so that Mahomes and company can put on a show. The Chiefs will face a test next Sunday as they play host to the Lamar Jackson led Ravens (7-5) and their stout defense.