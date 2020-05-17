No injuries after boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks

By: Kathleen Gomez, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

CAMDEN COUNTY - A 66-year-old man is uninjured after jumping from his boat when it caught fire Friday afternoon.

Ronald Pierce of Kansas City, Kansas, jumped into the water near the 60 mile marker of Osage Arm of the Lake of the Ozarks around 3 p.m. on Friday, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The boat was quickly secured by authorities but was totaled from fire damage.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The incident comes two weeks after another boat fire occurred at Lake of the Ozarks and one day before National Safe Boating Week (May 16-22).

