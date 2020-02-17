No injuries after fire at unoccupied home in Hallsville

HALLSVILLE- A house fire broke out off North Frink Road Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters found a fire in the attic of an unoccupied home. Crews had to rip off the ceiling and parts of the roof to find the fire. Officials are currently investigating the cause of the fire. The fire crew confirmed nobody was in the house or hurt from the fire.

Ethan Stein, KOMU 8 Reporter, was on the scene and talking to neighbors. Witnesses said there were about nine firefighter trucks on site and there was a large smoke cloud.